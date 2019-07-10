Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Decreased Holding; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Lowered Its Stake by $825,174

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 7,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,600 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 47,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $101.73. About 1.74 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 2,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,457 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, down from 71,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $212.09. About 1.52 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 11,945 shares to 38,213 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.18 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 4,986 shares to 145,914 shares, valued at $28.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 6,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Another trade for 76,411 shares valued at $13.62 million was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Henry Daniel. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.86 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.