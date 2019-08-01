Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Share Value Rose While Orrstown Financial Services Raised Its Holding; Opaleye Management Boosted Holding in Epizyme (EPZM) as Market Value Rose

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 265,587 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 363.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 3,943 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $211.81. About 2.08 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust reported 19,757 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.76% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 2.44M shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc has 0.25% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,426 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Profund Advsrs Lc holds 0.26% or 28,432 shares in its portfolio. Intact Invest Management invested in 0.34% or 50,700 shares. 6,520 were reported by Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Girard Ptnrs Limited holds 0.85% or 24,022 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 24,679 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lee Danner Bass invested 0.47% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.46% or 182,430 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,195 shares. Research Global Invsts reported 0.81% stake. Hilltop stated it has 0.31% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 8,826 shares to 1,498 shares, valued at $119,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,263 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $14.39 million activity. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62 million. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 13. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, January 31.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zymeworks Inc by 50,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960,000 shares, and cut its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Federated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 427 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Jpmorgan Chase & Comm holds 449,160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street owns 2.29 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 2.67% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Fred Alger Inc stated it has 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 40,022 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 77,714 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt reported 819,955 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc reported 82,048 shares. Opus Point Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd owns 50,378 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).