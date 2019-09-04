Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Holder Donaldson Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $2.58 Million as Shares Rose; Fiduciary Management Boosted Its Position in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) by $88.46 Million as Shares Declined

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 4.94M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.80M, up from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.05. About 1.71 million shares traded or 23.44% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 13,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 170,401 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.36M, up from 156,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $217.13. About 3.18M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 122,610 shares to 640,025 shares, valued at $27.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,330 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management reported 4,635 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Essex accumulated 12,329 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) owns 0.74% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,300 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management has 1.17% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Golub Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,251 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 178,165 shares. 14,399 were accumulated by Northeast Finance Consultants Inc. 2,970 were accumulated by Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd. Pictet Asset Ltd has 377,622 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson reported 3,096 shares stake. Cincinnati Insur Com accumulated 389,000 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Carlson reported 0.08% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Charter Com invested 0.52% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstcash Inc. by 224,537 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $107.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mountains Ins. (NYSE:WTM) by 1,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,390 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability accumulated 38 shares. The Missouri-based Enterprise Financial Service Corporation has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 92,752 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement invested in 14,815 shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 50 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 311 shares. Tompkins Fin reported 0.09% stake. Ameriprise stated it has 1.87M shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership invested in 17,299 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation has 400 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 47,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 2.70 million shares. Moreover, Td Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 205 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Lc holds 5,183 shares.

