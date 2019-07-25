Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Holder Coastline Trust Co Has Cut Stake as Share Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Holder Broad Run Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 17,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.27. About 1.88 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc analyzed 2,312 shares as the company's stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28M, down from 105,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $566.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 32.85M shares traded or 92.32% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Air Force is applying Facebook's retired 'move fast and break things' mantra to its space programs; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN DEPUTY GOVT SPOKESWOMAN DEMMER COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them; 06/04/2018 – Josh Constine: BREAKING: Facebook says an "Unsend" feature will launch for everyone in the next few months following backlash; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS IN 2014 SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES FROM A RESEARCH COMPANY (GSR) THAT HAD NOT RECEIVED CONSENT FROM MOST RESPONDENTS; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: WANT TO ENABLE USERS TO SEE SITES THAT SEND IT INFO; 25/04/2018 – Facebook reports increase in daily users in North America, rebounding from drop late last year; 14/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica Thousands of apps have been reviewed, and 200 have been suspended pending further review; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT SUSPENDS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL GROUP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M.. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Hoovel Catherine A. also sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 13. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99 million on Thursday, January 31. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M. MCKENNA ANDREW J also sold $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares.

