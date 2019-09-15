Mcdonalds (Call) (MCD) Shareholder Maplelane Capital Has Upped Stake; As Ppg Industries (PPG) Market Valuation Rose, Motco Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.55 Million

Motco decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 46,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 91 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11,000, down from 46,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 785,993 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS IN EMAIL EARNINGS RESULTS IN WIRE DISTRIBUTION QUEUE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 330,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.21M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68M shares traded or 28.74% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PPG joins group to create new materials for the U.S. Army – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG adhesives partnership for lightweight vehicles – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Services Platform Launches to Connect Painters With Multi-Property Commercial Businesses – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “GLIDDEN Paint Doesn’t Announce a 2020 Color of the Year – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Survey Reveals 97% of Respondents Find Classroom Color, Design Positively Affect Student Engagement – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Fincl holds 5,086 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Paragon Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc reported 51,385 shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Com stated it has 9,900 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 423,493 shares. First Savings Bank & Co Of Newtown reported 2,985 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Group holds 0% or 10,363 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advisors Inc reported 2,575 shares. Van Strum Towne stated it has 3,178 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.13% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Sei Invs holds 0.05% or 121,504 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt accumulated 95,040 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 6,124 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited accumulated 7,374 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 18.42 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 9,612 shares to 66,992 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price International Discovery by 53,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Limited reported 1,939 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. American Money Management Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 19,667 shares. First Bankshares Sioux Falls invested 1.21% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hyman Charles D holds 2.94% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 135,683 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,434 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc holds 6,299 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv holds 0.27% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,601 shares. Pure Financial Advsr, California-based fund reported 1,423 shares. Amer Asset owns 1,578 shares. Moreover, Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 16,468 shares. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas accumulated 103,547 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Benin Management accumulated 3,477 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc reported 12,278 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh invested in 0.72% or 309,467 shares. Verus Partners invested 0.09% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s makes drive-thru tech investment – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc by 2.15M shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cronos Group Inc (Put).