Mcdonalds (Call) (MCD) Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Has Cut Stake; Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Position Held by Voya Investment Management Llc

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 65,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,716 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, up from 150,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 514,638 shares traded or 21.52% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/03/2018 Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at FPA Awards; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sonoco Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SON); 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Welcomes Robert C. Tiede as President and CEO

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “McDonald’s Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avoid The Golden Arches: No Gold To Be Found – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy McDonald’s For Trade War Protection – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Proves There’s Still Huge Demand for Real Meat Burgers – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 148,500 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Llc owns 2,294 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 7,303 shares. Rhode Island-based Weybosset And Ltd has invested 0.27% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 9,604 were accumulated by Financial Consulate. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 1,650 shares. Renaissance Llc owns 0.17% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 965,700 shares. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 28,093 shares. Moreover, Moody Bank Trust Division has 0.46% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Granite Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.05% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,207 shares. Hl Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 112,757 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning accumulated 1,250 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Kbc Nv reported 205,322 shares stake. Mitchell Cap Management holds 0.56% or 8,391 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. MCKENNA ANDREW J had sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41 million on Thursday, January 31. Henry Daniel also sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. Fairhurst David Ogden also sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 347,845 shares to 949,046 shares, valued at $49.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 143,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco to Transition U.S. Defined Benefit Pension Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco Named One of America’s Best Large Employers 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Celebrates 120th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at New York Stock Exchange – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.