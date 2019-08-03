Mcdonalds (Call) (MCD) Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Cut Holding by $760,000 as Market Value Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Trust Company Of Virginia Has Increased Holding

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44 million shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 744.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 20,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, up from 2,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: LOW-EARTH ORBIT TRAVEL TO BE `COMMON’ W/N NEXT DECADE; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 163,109 shares to 967,565 shares, valued at $140.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 261,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 918,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Dividend Investing Works for All Ages – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Q2 When McDonald’s Investments Begin to Pay Off? – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Serves Up Fresh Beef and Outstanding Results for Investors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.15 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $14.39 million activity. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 6. $233,662 worth of stock was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,273 shares to 50,554 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,838 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).