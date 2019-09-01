Mcdonald Capital Investors Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Trimmed by $4.11 Million as Valuation Rose; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Valuation Rose, Willingdon Wealth Management Has Lifted by $1.99 Million Its Holding

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 8,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 28,101 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 19,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.36 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 24,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 534,055 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.29M, down from 558,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Cap LP stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sarasin Prtn Llp reported 1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dt Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 1,200 shares. 1,353 were accumulated by Vision Cap Mngmt. Utah Retirement accumulated 136,671 shares. Legacy Private stated it has 58,154 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 9,450 shares. The New York-based Strategic Fincl Services has invested 0.62% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 9,476 shares. Lau Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,198 shares. Trillium Asset Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,742 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested in 13,323 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Beaumont Finance Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 8,666 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc has 0.17% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel owns 26,854 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Associate Incorporated invested in 1,196 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aspiriant Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cutter & Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,424 shares. Smith Salley & Associate holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,068 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc holds 0.37% or 3,875 shares. Consulate reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Atria Limited Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 13,755 shares. Permanens Capital Lp stated it has 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Covington Capital Mngmt accumulated 96,348 shares. Indiana-based Goelzer Investment Mngmt has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 18,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.41% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hodges Capital Management stated it has 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). American Ins Tx has invested 0.54% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

