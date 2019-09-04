Mcdonald Capital Investors Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Trimmed by $7.28 Million as Share Value Rose; Sq Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $85.54 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 419,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 390,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77M, down from 809,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $255.23. About 69,040 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 101,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 2.56 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.29 million, down from 2.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.42. About 335,719 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67 million for 59.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bell Bancshares has 0.18% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 3,212 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 15,901 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 40 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 48,622 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,361 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 7,800 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc owns 4,902 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Company reported 1.73% stake. Metropolitan Life Company New York reported 6,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 28,243 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 13,700 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 41,421 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 2,911 shares. Tompkins Corp accumulated 214 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $759.99 million for 14.70 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Progressive Drafts Baker Mayfield – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.