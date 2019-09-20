Mcdonald Capital Investors Raised Its Position in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by $404,092; Norinchukin Bank The Raised Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position by $549,062

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 14,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 115,547 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 101,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 2.01M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc bought 7,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The hedge fund held 270,852 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16 million, up from 263,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 141,524 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc, which manages about $914.34 million and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25,545 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $116.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 175,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38M shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Advsr Llc has 1.93% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 14 are owned by Cornerstone. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 82,500 shares. Signaturefd Limited reported 259 shares. 62,907 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Next Financial Gp holds 584 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0.03% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 500,028 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Stephens Ar holds 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 3,889 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Company has 15,500 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Bridges Management reported 14,690 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 20 shares stake. Ranger LP reported 360 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund holds 0.13% or 17,093 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 857,707 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp invested in 0.04% or 226,584 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 2,013 shares stake. Cleararc Inc holds 12,218 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 524,439 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Macroview Limited Liability owns 98 shares. Johnson stated it has 131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.07% or 1.52 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Ltd reported 1,970 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advisors Llc reported 55,227 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.20 million shares. Twin holds 150,941 shares.

