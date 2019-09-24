Mcdonald Capital Investors Maintains Stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB); As Raytheon (RTN) Market Value Rose, Bp Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc bought 7,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The hedge fund held 270,852 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16M, up from 263,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 182,883 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 4,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 157,003 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.30M, down from 161,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $197.26. About 394,303 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.51M for 17.24 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

