Mcdonald Capital Investors Maintains Position in Fastenal Co (FAST); Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lifted Silicom LTD (SILC) Position by $1.76 Million

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 21.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 55,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The institutional investor held 313,949 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.26M, up from 258,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 2,211 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc bought 1.87M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 3.80M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.96 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 394,200 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 80,000 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hengehold Management Lc has 8,360 shares. 31,737 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.02% or 6,328 shares. Capital Mngmt Va owns 371,516 shares for 3.35% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has 7,494 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 17,883 shares. 451,271 are owned by Raymond James Services Advisors. Parkside National Bank reported 5,954 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 191,055 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 40,469 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 51,100 shares. Old Bancorp In owns 0.34% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 206,071 shares. Chem Retail Bank invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc, which manages about $914.34 million and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 42,385 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $91.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 21,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of stock.