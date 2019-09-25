Mcdonald Capital Investors Lowered Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $1.66 Million as Share Value Rose; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Price Rose, Holder Ycg Has Lowered Stake

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 9,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 524,261 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.66 million, down from 534,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $163.6. About 4.59 million shares traded or 48.13% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 558,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08M, down from 562,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.24. About 2.36M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Counsel Pa owns 19,865 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 26 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dupont Cap Corp reported 57,661 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Com holds 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 19,736 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 2,497 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Appleton Prns Ma has 0.19% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 85,800 are owned by Paradigm Capital New York. Moreover, Howe And Rusling Inc has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Company Of Vermont holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 45,325 shares. Renaissance Inv Grp reported 8,458 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 237,002 shares. Connors Investor Services Inc has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 25.44 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $635.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 117,058 shares to 624,270 shares, valued at $29.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.83 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.