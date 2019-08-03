Mcdonald Capital Investors Lowered Its Position in Nike (NKE) as Stock Rose; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Share Price Rose, Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 36,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 852,631 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.80 million, down from 889,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 172.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 9,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $103.17. About 1.18M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 3,663 shares to 253,071 shares, valued at $81.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 53,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Rev Group Inc.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.