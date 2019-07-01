Mcdonald Capital Investors Lowered Ecolab (ECL) Holding as Stock Rose; As Getty Rlty New (GTY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Ingalls & Snyder Trimmed Position

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 94,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 301,291 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65 million, down from 396,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 45,871 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 30.12% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JUNE 2018 TO MARCH 2022, WITH ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 09/03/2018 Getty Realty Corp. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q FFO 44c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Expects Transaction to Immediately Add to Earnings; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY BOOSTS SIZE OF REVOLVING FACILITY TO $250M; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY – FUNDED DEAL THROUGH FUNDS AVAILABLE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NET EARNINGS; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 32,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 749,111 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.25M, down from 782,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 781,671 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa National Bank invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amica Mutual has 0.09% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks holds 0.05% or 16,270 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital reported 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 2.24 million shares. Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 121,770 shares. Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.92% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hilton Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Citizens Fincl Bank Trust Co reported 12,457 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Augustine Asset Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 19,095 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants accumulated 6,912 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 356,028 are held by Aristotle Cap Mgmt Lc. 41,907 are held by Dillon Assoc Inc.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.43 million for 34.56 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 7,397 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 13,030 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 23,640 shares. 416,182 are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Lc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 22,361 shares. Shufro Rose & Lc holds 0.02% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) or 5.32M shares. 89,200 were accumulated by Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc. Panagora Asset Management holds 170,196 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 32,196 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 104,685 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd accumulated 112,973 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Teachers And Annuity Association Of America stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Bailard reported 9,800 shares.

Analysts await Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GTY’s profit will be $18.86 million for 16.53 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Getty Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,940 shares to 29,205 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).