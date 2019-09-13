Mcdonald Capital Investors Lowered Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $1.78 Million; Valuation Declined; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lowered Air Lease (AL) Position by $2.57 Million as Market Value Rose

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 42,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.58M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 1.83M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer Values Sky at GBP22.0B; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 62,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 338,833 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01 million, down from 401,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 69,250 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.76 million for 8.33 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 92,785 shares to 499,847 shares, valued at $21.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 111,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Despegar Com Corp.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.50B for 15.47 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.