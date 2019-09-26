Mcdonald Capital Investors Holding in Ecolab (ECL) Has Cut as Valuation Rose; As Park Ohio Hldgs (PKOH) Valuation Declined, Deutsche Bank Ag Cut Holding

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp (PKOH) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 12,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% . The institutional investor held 17,137 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $557,000, down from 29,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 1,386 shares traded. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – EXPECT 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE 8 PCT TO 10 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25-26; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARKOHIO ACHIEVES REVENUE AND EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.75; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.55-Adj EPS $3.75; 08/05/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 83C; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Bd Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chmn and CEO, Edward F. Crawford to Pres; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 Rev Up 8%-10% Vs. Prior Year; 19/04/2018 – DJ Park-Ohio Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKOH)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 13,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 735,853 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.29M, down from 749,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $198.13. About 346,797 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c

Analysts await Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 8.41% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.07 per share. PKOH’s profit will be $14.48 million for 6.62 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.41% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $803,761 activity. CRAWFORD EDWARD F had bought 12,532 shares worth $375,454.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE) by 37,870 shares to 51,118 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cts Corp (NYSE:CTS) by 66,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.80 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.