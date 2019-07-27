Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Trimmed Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $4.11 Million; Centene (CNC) Position Held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 24,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 534,055 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.29 million, down from 558,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.63 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 111.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,290 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 33,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.54 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airlin (NASDAQ:AAL) by 9,895 shares to 23,479 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W In (NYSE:GWW) by 1,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,695 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,800 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Winslow Capital reported 95,970 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brookstone Capital reported 6,865 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 52,200 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). M&T Commercial Bank Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0.03% or 3.98 million shares. Citadel Limited Liability accumulated 173,434 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Management has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 5,000 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.23% or 239,321 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited owns 83,572 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, C M Bidwell Associate has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 8,600 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co reported 1.86M shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 13,065 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). St Germain D J Co holds 4,580 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Com Inc owns 252,603 shares. Palestra Cap Limited Liability Corp has 940,040 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 19,658 shares. Atlantic Union Bank Corp holds 5,705 shares. Martin & Tn accumulated 10,005 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Communications owns 7,391 shares. Dock Street Asset Inc holds 4,000 shares. Dorsey Whitney Co Limited Com holds 0.37% or 14,279 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0.63% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 248,524 shares.

