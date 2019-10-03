Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Lowered Its Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stake as Stock Declined; As Colgate (CL) Share Value Rose, Roffman Miller Associates Has Raised Its Stake by $379,921

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 25,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.80 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 255,036 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 5,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 249,888 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.91 million, up from 244,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 1.05M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.34% or 89,058 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 0.24% or 8,867 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Trust holds 1.07% or 150,674 shares in its portfolio. Boston & Mngmt Inc owns 1.63% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 56,071 shares. Wheatland Advsrs stated it has 6,900 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Loomis Sayles Lp has 1.43% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 10.72M shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department accumulated 0.07% or 4,576 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund owns 17,904 shares. Fosun Interest invested in 25,050 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bankshares Of New York Mellon invested in 20.35 million shares. Newfocus Gru has invested 0.69% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Northstar Group Incorporated owns 5,043 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Westover Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.14% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,953 shares. Finemark State Bank And Tru holds 0.07% or 17,866 shares. Landscape Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.13% or 21,922 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Expiring 0 (SPY) by 2,200 shares to 5,070 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,804 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund Inter (BIV).

