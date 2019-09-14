Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Lifted Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $18.16 Million; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowered Stake by $10.88 Million

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc bought 58,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 193,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.41 million, up from 134,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $281.62. About 617,113 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – EYLEA® GAINS APPROVAL IN CHINA FOR TREATMENT OF VISUAL IMPAIRMENT DUE TO NEOVASCULAR (WET) AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 81,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 3.21M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $429.56 million, down from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Halsey Assocs Ct has 1.63% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 29,147 shares. Axa has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Boston has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Bokf Na invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 805 are owned by Schroder Inv Management Group. Moreover, Johnson Group Inc has 0.08% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 757 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Commerce accumulated 3,868 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited accumulated 30,000 shares. Adirondack has invested 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 18,121 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Lazard Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.79% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 483,845 shares.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Is Why You Shouldnâ€™t Count Regeneron Stock Out – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Adverum’s Shares Saw a Lower Price Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Allergan’s Filings for Abicipar Pegol Accepted in U.S/Europe – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Long-Term Outlook For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc, which manages about $914.34 million and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 13,258 shares to 735,853 shares, valued at $145.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 21,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acr Alpine Cap Limited Liability Corp has 5.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retirement Of Alabama holds 3.01% or 4.81M shares in its portfolio. 2.30 million were accumulated by First Advisors Limited Partnership. South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 263,290 shares. Tiger Management Llc has 11.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15.28 million shares. Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 2,348 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6,189 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Company reported 50,707 shares. Capstone Advisors Inc owns 7,443 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. First Bancshares Sioux Falls holds 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 10,291 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has 1.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.58 million shares. Primecap Management Ca owns 35.06 million shares. Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Field And Main Bankshares holds 14,485 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Mrj Capital Incorporated holds 3.99% or 51,541 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.