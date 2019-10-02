Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Increased Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN); Harvey Partners Has Lowered Its F M C (FMC) Holding as Shares Rose

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc bought 58,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 193,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.41M, up from 134,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $275.3. About 81,962 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Nation’s Brightest Young Scientists Display Trailblazing Research at the Regeneron Science Talent Search; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, down from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 151,500 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership accumulated 3.28M shares or 1.92% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 9,003 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 538,358 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs has 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% stake. Sands Cap Lc invested 0.9% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 26,799 shares. Sei Investments Company accumulated 26,158 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp invested in 732,871 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp reported 32,238 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Comm stated it has 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc reported 908 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 690 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 757 shares.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc, which manages about $914.34M and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 31,128 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $144.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 21,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.34M for 25.92 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.