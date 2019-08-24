Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Cut Nike (NKE) Stake as Share Value Rose; Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Position by $4.00 Million

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 36,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 852,631 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.80 million, down from 889,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87M shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.75M, down from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 36.49M shares traded or 108.22% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Itau’s USD750MM Subordinated T1 Notes ‘B’ Final Rating; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 14/03/2018 – ITAU BBA SEES BRDT3, CRFB3, BTOW3, CVCB3, GOLL4 ADDED TO IBOV; 15/05/2018 – Brazil’s banks sound alert on anemic corporate loan growth; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 216,500 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $433.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 274,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.