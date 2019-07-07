Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Cut Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake as Share Price Rose; Ptc Therapeutics I (PTCT) Market Valuation Rose While Sectoral Asset Management Increased Stake by $8.50 Million

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics I (PTCT) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 229,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 463,137 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43 million, up from 233,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 412,952 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 24,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 534,055 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.29 million, down from 558,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.61M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 18.89 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. Another trade for 297 shares valued at $10,321 was made by Utter Christine Marie on Monday, January 7. On Monday, January 7 Almstead Neil Gregory sold $22,692 worth of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 653 shares. 2,512 PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares with value of $87,292 were sold by Peltz Stuart Walter. Another trade for 83 shares valued at $2,884 was made by Souza Marcio on Monday, January 7.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13,500 shares to 103,951 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 113,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,513 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.