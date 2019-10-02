Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Cut Its Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $1.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Paradigm Financial Advisors Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) Lowered as Share Price Declined

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 9,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 524,261 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.66M, down from 534,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $154.23. About 157,423 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 136,204 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36 million, down from 146,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $75.04. About 163,158 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC IN TALKS TO SETTLE DISPUTE WITH HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES; NEGOTIATIONS COULD RESULT IN A SETTLEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS – WSJ, CITING; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ REV $5.23B, EST. $5.19B; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shareholder Meeting Had Been Scheduled for Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cfius Explains Its Concerns With Broadcom Buying Qualcomm: DealBook Briefing; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 03/05/2018 – Brain Corp’s Vice President of Innovation, Phil Duffy to Speak at Robotics Summit in Boston; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NEW DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 9% INCREASE ABOVE PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Ex (VEU) by 9,612 shares to 63,438 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value (VBR) by 2,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.11 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.