Mcdonald Capital Investors Decreased Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $13.85 Million as Valuation Rose; Horrell Capital Management Has Cut Tech Data (TECD) Position by $1.04 Million

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 175,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.33M, down from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 3.79 million shares traded or 31.72% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.51. About 147,830 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Communication has 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 18,080 shares. Caprock Group accumulated 0.04% or 2,612 shares. Holderness Investments holds 0.12% or 3,330 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.23% stake. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 1.05 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Invest Management Incorporated has invested 2.87% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hendley & Incorporated has 50,973 shares. 18,823 are held by Everence Mngmt. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 4,412 shares in its portfolio. Mgmt Of Virginia Llc holds 20,526 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 539,427 shares. Pennsylvania Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,001 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts, a Connecticut-based fund reported 233,602 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Company Ltd holds 1,240 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Drafts Baker Mayfield – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dragon Victory International leads financial gainers, MDJM and Puyi among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.81 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tech Data and OPAQ Sign U.S. Distribution Agreement to Provide Network Security-as-a-Service – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Tech Data (TECD) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Guru Stocks With Predictable Businesses – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Dollar General Earnings Beat Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 EPS, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.10M for 8.77 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.