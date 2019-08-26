Mcdonald Capital Investors Decreased Paychex (PAYX) Position By $6.04 Million; Manatuck Hill Partners Cut Its Hydrogenics New (HYGS) Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 4.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 75,533 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc holds 1.79M shares with $143.21 million value, down from 1.86 million last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $28.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.72. About 1.37 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased Hydrogenics Corp New (HYGS) stake by 80.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 43,312 shares as Hydrogenics Corp New (HYGS)’s stock rose 87.20%. The Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 10,400 shares with $82,000 value, down from 53,712 last quarter. Hydrogenics Corp New now has $284.81M valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 211,822 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex (PAYX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agree To Buy Paychex At $62.50, Earn 3.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 28.88 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paychex has $84 highest and $7400 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is -0.49% below currents $79.72 stock price. Paychex had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Hawaii-based Financial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Aviva Public Limited Co accumulated 121,390 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability has 1.19% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Hartford reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Security National Tru accumulated 4,000 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 48,178 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 733,577 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated owns 2,870 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 67,468 shares. Willis Counsel holds 2.13% or 727,488 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 26,416 are held by Mercer Cap Advisers. Atria Invests Lc invested in 0.17% or 49,294 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 12,826 shares.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased Audioeye Inc stake by 85,287 shares to 125,287 valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dmc Global Inc stake by 21,665 shares and now owns 170,938 shares. Telaria Inc was raised too.