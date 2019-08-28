Mcdonald Capital Investors Cut Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding By $7.28 Million; Timken Company (the (TKR) SI Decreased By 9.79%

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 3.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 101,179 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc holds 2.56 million shares with $184.29 million value, down from 2.66 million last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $43.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 2.11 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call

Timken Company (the (NYSE:TKR) had a decrease of 9.79% in short interest. TKR’s SI was 1.35 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.79% from 1.50 million shares previously. With 655,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Timken Company (the (NYSE:TKR)’s short sellers to cover TKR’s short positions. The SI to Timken Company (the’s float is 2.01%. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 553,361 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN REPORTS STRONG 1Q 2018 RESULTS; RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Timken May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – Timken Expects Sales to Be Up 12% to 13 % in 2018; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Timken Increases Dividend; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1 RUPEE PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.35 TO $3.45

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 13.39% above currents $74.96 stock price. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 17. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, July 25. B. Riley & Co maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Janney Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $86 target in Monday, April 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Limited Liability holds 65,130 shares. 899,224 are held by Barclays Plc. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 91,636 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com owns 6,850 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 11,489 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 2.17M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.1% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 511,853 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc invested in 0.23% or 83,946 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 1.70M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 249,015 are owned by Fiera. Savant Cap Limited Company has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10 shares. Tt Intll accumulated 0.94% or 124,160 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50M for 14.76 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Timken (NYSE:TKR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Timken has $5600 highest and $5400 lowest target. $55’s average target is 44.47% above currents $38.07 stock price. Timken had 3 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold The Timken Company shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 20,631 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 19,000 shares. Quantbot Lp invested in 6,878 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) or 2,717 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 126,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Invest Limited Partnership owns 338,550 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 230,460 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 14,077 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 5,412 shares. Art Limited Company holds 67,015 shares. D E Shaw Com stated it has 790,982 shares. Hilltop accumulated 10,150 shares or 0.09% of the stock.