Mcdonald Capital Investors Cut Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $4.11 Million as Share Price Rose; Kohls (KSS) Share Value Declined While Quantum Capital Management Has Increased by $384,540 Its Holding

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 78.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 5,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,844 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, up from 7,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.2. About 1.82M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Names Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.50; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Reports Surprise Increase in Sales — Earnings Review

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 24,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 534,055 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.29 million, down from 558,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $174.7. About 910,195 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Bank holds 0.26% or 5,705 shares in its portfolio. 2.37M are owned by Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. Da Davidson And Co owns 0.51% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 195,869 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Co reported 119,385 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nicholas Inv LP accumulated 0.29% or 19,149 shares. 40,120 were accumulated by Rodgers Brothers Inc. Elm Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,802 shares. Mechanics National Bank Department reported 9,919 shares. Whittier Co invested in 0.14% or 26,946 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Skba Mngmt stated it has 2.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Howe And Rusling invested in 6,626 shares. Capital Management Assoc reported 2,000 shares. Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 0.32% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,900 shares.

