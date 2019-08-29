Mcdonald Capital Investors Cut Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $781,572 as Shares Rose; Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Stock Rose While Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Trimmed Holding

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 50,715 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34 million, down from 53,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $355.84. About 217,729 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 9,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 119,213 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, down from 128,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 9.37M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. F&V Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.56% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd reported 3,678 shares. Jennison Lc invested in 224,256 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Eagle Ridge accumulated 770 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 10,700 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Limited holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 42,289 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.13% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 772 are held by Ent Financial Services Corp. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 8,641 shares. Parametric Associate Llc reported 417,914 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc accumulated 392 shares or 0% of the stock. Saturna Cap reported 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 13,315 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 27.97 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

