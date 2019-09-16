Mcdonald Capital Investors Boosted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding by $18.16 Million; As Masco (MAS) Stock Rose, Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Boosted by $850,629 Its Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc bought 58,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 193,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.41 million, up from 134,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $281.62. About 617,113 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection from Chronic Liver Disease; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 21,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 295,190 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.60 million, up from 273,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 2.11 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 42,350 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 7.49 million shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). The New York-based Scopus Asset Limited Partnership has invested 1.46% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 2.42M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp reported 0.02% stake. Nebraska-based Cls Invests Lc has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 79,039 shares. Nuwave Management Lc has 0.05% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 1,260 shares. First Republic Inc reported 0.01% stake. United Services Automobile Association owns 256,239 shares. M&T Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Iowa-based Btc Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 1.11 million shares to 946,213 shares, valued at $19.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 214,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,167 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Citigroup has 102,812 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Trexquant LP owns 7,626 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates reported 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 890 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 23,361 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Eqis Mgmt Inc invested in 6,146 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 19,297 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.06% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Ftb Advsr invested 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Stevens Ltd Partnership invested in 32,238 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank Trust invested in 3,868 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 36 shares. 7 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Management Lc.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc, which manages about $914.34M and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 21,040 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $71.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 42,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17M shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).