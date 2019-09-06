McDermott International Inc. (MDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International Inc. 8 0.10 N/A -15.47 0.00 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 15 0.53 N/A 1.52 9.33

In table 1 we can see McDermott International Inc. and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26% Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0.00% 28% 10.6%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of McDermott International Inc. Its rival Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

McDermott International Inc. and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

McDermott International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 125.41% and an $11 average target price. Competitively Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has an average target price of $19.75, with potential upside of 91.56%. The information presented earlier suggests that McDermott International Inc. looks more robust than Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of McDermott International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of McDermott International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83% Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 1.07% -10.73% -12% -6.79% -24.93% 9.27%

For the past year McDermott International Inc. had bearish trend while Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors McDermott International Inc.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.