McDermott International Inc. (MDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International Inc. 4 -0.13 179.58M -15.47 0.00 Key Energy Services Inc. 1 0.02 7.78M -4.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for McDermott International Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of McDermott International Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International Inc. 4,293,193,717.28% -130.5% -26% Key Energy Services Inc. 567,055,393.59% -154.9% -19.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of McDermott International Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Key Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Key Energy Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for McDermott International Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Key Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

McDermott International Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 250.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both McDermott International Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 99.8% respectively. McDermott International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.1% of Key Energy Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83% Key Energy Services Inc. -9.76% 19.61% -19.95% 73.3% -81.78% 47.34%

For the past year McDermott International Inc. had bearish trend while Key Energy Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

McDermott International Inc. beats Key Energy Services Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.