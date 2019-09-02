McDermott International Inc. (MDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International Inc. 8 0.09 N/A -15.47 0.00 Hess Midstream Partners LP 21 1.48 N/A 1.28 15.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of McDermott International Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26% Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.9% 2.5%

Liquidity

McDermott International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Hess Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Hess Midstream Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown McDermott International Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

McDermott International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 133.05% and an $11 consensus price target. Hess Midstream Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 42.18% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, McDermott International Inc. is looking more favorable than Hess Midstream Partners LP, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

McDermott International Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 50.2%. 0.7% are McDermott International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Hess Midstream Partners LP has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83% Hess Midstream Partners LP -1.32% 2.49% -8.65% -4.45% -9.31% 18.73%

For the past year McDermott International Inc. had bearish trend while Hess Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners LP beats on 8 of the 9 factors McDermott International Inc.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.