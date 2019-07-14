McDermott International Inc. (MDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)

McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International Inc. 8 0.23 N/A -15.47 0.00 Core Laboratories N.V. 62 3.44 N/A 2.15 25.93

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for McDermott International Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides McDermott International Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26% Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 59.3% 14.2%

Volatility and Risk

McDermott International Inc. has a 2.73 beta, while its volatility is 173.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Core Laboratories N.V. has a 1.82 beta which is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

McDermott International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Core Laboratories N.V. are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. Core Laboratories N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for McDermott International Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Core Laboratories N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Core Laboratories N.V. has an average price target of $66.5, with potential upside of 22.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89% of McDermott International Inc. shares and 0% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of McDermott International Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Core Laboratories N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDermott International Inc. 5.96% -16.41% 12.02% -9.8% -65.59% 16.82% Core Laboratories N.V. -5.36% -22.24% -15.43% -34.72% -54.64% -6.47%

For the past year McDermott International Inc. had bullish trend while Core Laboratories N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats McDermott International Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.