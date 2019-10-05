McDermott International Inc. (MDR) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Contrasting side by side

McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International Inc. 4 -0.10 179.58M -15.47 0.00 Seacor Holdings Inc. 47 0.39 16.40M 1.79 26.63

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has McDermott International Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International Inc. 4,570,163,383.72% -130.5% -26% Seacor Holdings Inc. 34,599,156.12% 4.8% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

McDermott International Inc.’s current beta is 3.14 and it happens to be 214.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seacor Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of McDermott International Inc. Its rival Seacor Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

McDermott International Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Seacor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

McDermott International Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 329.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both McDermott International Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 94.1% respectively. About 0.7% of McDermott International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% are Seacor Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83% Seacor Holdings Inc. -3.19% -0.23% 8.08% 14.11% -10.92% 28.76%

For the past year McDermott International Inc. has -1.83% weaker performance while Seacor Holdings Inc. has 28.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Seacor Holdings Inc. beats McDermott International Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.