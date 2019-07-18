McDermott International Inc. (MDR) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Contrasting side by side

Both McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International Inc. 8 0.23 N/A -15.47 0.00 Schlumberger Limited 42 1.62 N/A 1.46 26.94

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26% Schlumberger Limited 0.00% -1.8% -0.9%

Volatility and Risk

McDermott International Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.73. In other hand, Schlumberger Limited has beta of 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of McDermott International Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Schlumberger Limited has 1.2 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Schlumberger Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Schlumberger Limited 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Schlumberger Limited’s potential upside is 31.50% and its consensus target price is $50.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89% of McDermott International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.7% of Schlumberger Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of McDermott International Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Schlumberger Limited’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDermott International Inc. 5.96% -16.41% 12.02% -9.8% -65.59% 16.82% Schlumberger Limited -2.33% -15.24% -11.46% -21.96% -45.07% 9.01%

For the past year McDermott International Inc. was more bullish than Schlumberger Limited.

Summary

Schlumberger Limited beats McDermott International Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. Its Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. Its Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation services; coiled tubing equipment; well completion services and equipment that include packers, safety valves, and sand control technology, as well as completions technology and equipment; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.