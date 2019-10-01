McDermott International Inc. (MDR) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) Comparison side by side

McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International Inc. 4 -0.12 179.58M -15.47 0.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 1 0.76 291.47M -0.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see McDermott International Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International Inc. 4,295,555,661.87% -130.5% -26% Precision Drilling Corporation 22,997,475,145.97% -13.6% -6%

Volatility & Risk

McDermott International Inc. has a 3.14 beta, while its volatility is 214.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Precision Drilling Corporation on the other hand, has 2.24 beta which makes it 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

McDermott International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Precision Drilling Corporation are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Precision Drilling Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for McDermott International Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 246.53% for McDermott International Inc. with consensus target price of $7. On the other hand, Precision Drilling Corporation’s potential upside is 119.30% and its consensus target price is $2.5. The data provided earlier shows that McDermott International Inc. appears more favorable than Precision Drilling Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.8% of McDermott International Inc. shares and 45.9% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of McDermott International Inc. shares. Competitively, Precision Drilling Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83% Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72%

For the past year McDermott International Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Precision Drilling Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Precision Drilling Corporation beats McDermott International Inc.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.