McDermott International Inc. (MDR) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Comparing side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International Inc. 4 -0.12 179.58M -15.47 0.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 21 -49.93 384.40M -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates McDermott International Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has McDermott International Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International Inc. 4,495,569,018.17% -130.5% -26% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 1,821,800,947.87% -0.3% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

McDermott International Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 3.14. In other hand, National Oilwell Varco Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of McDermott International Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. National Oilwell Varco Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

McDermott International Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

McDermott International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 311.76% and an $7 average target price. Competitively the average target price of National Oilwell Varco Inc. is $27.43, which is potential 31.12% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that McDermott International Inc. looks more robust than National Oilwell Varco Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of McDermott International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.9% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of McDermott International Inc. shares. Competitively, National Oilwell Varco Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 8.13% 7.15% -4.41% -20.31% -50.48% -7.32%

For the past year McDermott International Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Summary

National Oilwell Varco Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors McDermott International Inc.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.