McDermott International Inc. (MDR) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Comparison side by side

McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International Inc. 8 0.10 N/A -15.47 0.00 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 15 0.58 N/A 1.52 9.33

Table 1 highlights McDermott International Inc. and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us McDermott International Inc. and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26% Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0.00% 28% 10.6%

Liquidity

McDermott International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for McDermott International Inc. and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$11 is McDermott International Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 121.33%. Competitively Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has an average target price of $19.75, with potential upside of 89.90%. The data provided earlier shows that McDermott International Inc. appears more favorable than Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

McDermott International Inc. and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 80%. 0.7% are McDermott International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83% Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 1.07% -10.73% -12% -6.79% -24.93% 9.27%

For the past year McDermott International Inc. had bearish trend while Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. beats McDermott International Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.