McDermott International Inc. (MDR) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of McDermott International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of McDermott International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have McDermott International Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.50% -26.00% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares McDermott International Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for McDermott International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.59 1.97 2.56

With consensus price target of $11, McDermott International Inc. has a potential upside of 104.46%. As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 51.01%. Based on the data shown earlier the research analysts’ view is that McDermott International Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of McDermott International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year McDermott International Inc. had bearish trend while McDermott International Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

McDermott International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, McDermott International Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. McDermott International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than McDermott International Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 3.14 shows that McDermott International Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, McDermott International Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

McDermott International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

McDermott International Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors McDermott International Inc.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.