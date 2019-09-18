Mcdaniel Terry & Co Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $397,708; Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding in 58 Com (WUBA) by $14.99 Million

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14 million, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 665,247 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 5,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, down from 45,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 11.87M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 20.10 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co, which manages about $823.96M and $602.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,000 shares to 3,083 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 31,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 287,835 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough & Commerce. Greenleaf holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 34,614 shares. Addison has invested 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Citizens Northern has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Natixis Advisors LP has 222,271 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1.80M are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 19,648 are held by Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Limited Liability Corporation. First Commonwealth Finance Pa invested in 0.56% or 11,887 shares. Winslow Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wealthquest Corporation accumulated 13,305 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Guardian Inv Management stated it has 3.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bristol John W And Inc New York holds 1,256 shares.

