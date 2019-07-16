Mcdaniel Terry & Co Lowered Stake in Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) by $360,000; Wallington Asset Management Increases Holding in American Tower Corp. (AMT)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,023 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968,000, down from 73,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $674.87M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 24,298 shares traded. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 3.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,938 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94 million, up from 82,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.16. About 614,594 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. Lara Gustavo had sold 3,050 shares worth $503,250. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Co has 1,640 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 4.54M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 406 shares. Hudock Cap Group Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc reported 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Synovus Fincl holds 57,832 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Paradigm Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Greatmark Investment Ptnrs stated it has 1,282 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1,620 are owned by Twin Focus Capital Partners Limited Com. Shelton reported 1,031 shares. Woodstock holds 2,639 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Arrow holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,172 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Management Lc has invested 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $407,940 activity. On Friday, May 10 EHRMAN BRADLEY J bought $109,052 worth of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) or 5,773 shares.