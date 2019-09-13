Mcdaniel Terry & Co Raised Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holding by $1.24 Million; Tortoise Investment Management Increases Position in Apple (AAPL)

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 30.40M shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 31,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 240,205 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.41 million, up from 208,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 6.53M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $395.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 3,569 shares to 60,718 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muni N Y Inter Dur (MNE) by 23,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,064 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Salley And Associates has 3.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pitcairn invested in 42,591 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Amer Assets Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 1.66% or 52,500 shares. Stoneridge Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 39,292 shares. Twin Cap invested in 209,192 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Lc accumulated 19,797 shares or 1.67% of the stock. 40,575 are owned by Woodmont Counsel Lc. Diligent has invested 2.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Company accumulated 23,710 shares. Sentinel Lba invested in 5,077 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd reported 39,263 shares. Corsair Management Limited Partnership owns 6,151 shares. Foothills Asset Limited holds 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 28,387 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 904,782 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. Carlson Capital Management holds 0.48% or 9,933 shares in its portfolio.

