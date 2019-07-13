Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Lowered Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Holding by $360,000 as Stock Rose; Tiffany & Co (Put) (TIF) Holder Springbok Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Stock Rose

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (Put) (TIF) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $94.66. About 1.49M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Inventories Increasing in Line With Sales Growth; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 1Q Gross Margin 63%; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,023 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968,000, down from 73,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $665.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 60,198 shares traded or 42.76% up from the average. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 3.48% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DMLP shares while 17 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.69 million shares or 2.26% less from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 2,773 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 319,183 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). 27,496 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) for 11,392 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Lc stated it has 65,985 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Service Group Incorporated Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,140 shares. Everett Harris Ca stated it has 11,400 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). 192,555 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,360 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc accumulated 0% or 30,306 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Prtn LP reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 2,512 shares. Lucas Capital Mgmt reported 36,654 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $407,940 activity. EHRMAN BRADLEY J also bought $109,052 worth of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $128.69M for 22.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.

