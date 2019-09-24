Mcdaniel Terry & Co Decreased Abbvie Com (ABBV) Position by $336,024; Share Value Declined; Citigroup (C) Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $798,000

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 370,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.97M, down from 382,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 10.04 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital, Tier 1 Cap Ratio Substantially Unaffected by Redemption; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 4,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 15,028 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 19,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.58. About 5.28 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. $1.00M worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doliver Limited Partnership holds 0.38% or 13,426 shares. Lafayette has 10,715 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc reported 3,751 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation invested in 41,654 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ims Cap Management has invested 0.84% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Minnesota-based Mairs Pwr Inc has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Company owns 8,333 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na has 145,404 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co holds 67,050 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.22% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,128 shares. Country Club Tru Na owns 5,467 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jlb & Associates has 62,815 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Beaumont Financial Llc owns 6,768 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 0.65% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.15 million shares.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co, which manages about $823.96 million and $602.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 593 shares to 1,232 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.96 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 61,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $17.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tailored Brands Inc by 67,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp.

