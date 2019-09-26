Mcdaniel Terry & Co Decreased Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding; Riverhead Capital Management Has Upped Parker Hannifin (PH) Holding By $612,000

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV) stake by 23.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 4,667 shares as Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Mcdaniel Terry & Co holds 15,028 shares with $1.09M value, down from 19,695 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. Com now has $109.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 5.82 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 147.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 3,600 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 6,045 shares with $1.03 million value, up from 2,445 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $23.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $179.98. About 397,001 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) stake by 9,118 shares to 4,282 valued at $204,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL) stake by 75,400 shares and now owns 24,209 shares. Brighthouse Financial Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Parker-Hannifin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:PH) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fragasso Grp Inc invested in 0.58% or 17,297 shares. Whittier Trust, California-based fund reported 2,955 shares. Nuwave Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.23% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Beutel Goodman & Limited has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Longview Prtnrs (Guernsey) owns 5.48% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 6.64M shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Sg Americas Limited owns 27,119 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 156,044 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department stated it has 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 218 shares. Assetmark holds 253 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Limited has 4,625 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 55 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Parker Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $174.67’s average target is -2.95% below currents $179.98 stock price. Parker Hannifin had 15 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PH in report on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 16. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17500 target.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity. 3,000 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares with value of $475,174 were bought by Harty Linda S.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16. Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Fund Management Sa invested in 631,196 shares or 0.42% of the stock. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,315 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Rockland Tru owns 0.14% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 19,832 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co reported 0.08% stake. Cibc Savings Bank Usa holds 0.43% or 42,423 shares. Beaumont Fin Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cambridge Tru reported 0.16% stake. Old Dominion Management invested in 0.1% or 4,068 shares. Duff & Phelps Management has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Provident Trust has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,978 shares. Verition Fund Ltd reported 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kbc Gru Nv holds 596,753 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Matarin Mgmt Lc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Adirondack Trust owns 12,419 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Adams Asset Llc holds 0.82% or 72,975 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Eli Lilly – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Set for Growth – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Is One Of The Best High-Yield Stocks You Can Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 9.24% above currents $73.92 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $8000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 4.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.11 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.