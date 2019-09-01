Mcdaniel Terry & Co Decreased Holding in Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) by $360,000 as Valuation Rose; Renaissance Investment Group Increases Position in Intl Business Machines I (IBM)

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 53,023 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968,000, down from 73,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $627.08M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 13,573 shares traded. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 1.08% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DMLP shares while 17 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.69 million shares or 2.26% less from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement reported 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Sei Investments invested in 0% or 18,274 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Adams Asset Advisors Lc, Texas-based fund reported 529,663 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Co holds 0.04% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) or 10,360 shares. Wexford Cap Lp has 0.24% invested in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) for 157,181 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd owns 0.16% invested in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) for 52,500 shares. Stifel Financial Corp owns 43,775 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). 205,787 are held by Morgan Stanley. Fiduciary Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,250 shares. 319,183 are owned by First Advsr Lp. 289 are owned by Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation. Us Bancorporation De holds 2,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $837,079 activity. 5,773 shares valued at $109,052 were bought by EHRMAN BRADLEY J on Friday, May 10. 4,470 shares were bought by ALLEN H C JR, worth $76,795 on Wednesday, August 7.