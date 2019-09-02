Mcdaniel Terry & Co Lifted By $770,345 Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 11.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcdaniel Terry & Co acquired 17,915 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Mcdaniel Terry & Co holds 170,492 shares with $7.43M value, up from 152,577 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $44.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Office Properties Trust has $2800 highest and $2300 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is -11.73% below currents $28.89 stock price. Office Properties Trust had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2800 target in Friday, August 2 report. See Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $23.0000 Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 51.62% above currents $32.43 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 22. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of SLB in report on Friday, June 7 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 900,046 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 43,002 shares. Atlanta Capital L L C reported 52,541 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 22,920 shares. 11,354 were accumulated by Cadence National Bank Na. Mrj reported 13,000 shares. Mcdonald Cap Invsts Ca reported 0.17% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 348,556 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 3,082 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru Com holds 0.03% or 4,752 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11.28 million shares. Moreover, Appleton Partners Ma has 0.23% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). North Carolina-based Parsec Financial Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Summit Finance Wealth Limited Liability Company has 1.27% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.05% or 880,171 shares in its portfolio.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It has a 19.3 P/E ratio. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,716 activity. 360 shares were bought by KESLER STEVEN D, worth $9,716 on Monday, July 15.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 545,072 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C