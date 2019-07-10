Mcdaniel Terry & Co Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $399,438; Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in United Technologies (UTX) as Share Value Rose

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82M, down from 383,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $137.24. About 14.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd analyzed 3,541 shares as the company's stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,898 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.04 million, down from 112,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $130.39 lastly. It is down 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bancorp Of Raymore has 3,437 shares. Horseman Cap Mngmt invested in 10,000 shares. 7,988 are held by Round Table Limited Com. Asset Mngmt has invested 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.29M shares. Schnieders Capital Limited Liability Company owns 66,242 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.79 million shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Herald Inv Mgmt has invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc holds 6.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 303,009 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 1.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 30,642 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Bender Robert And Assocs has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Skytop Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3.69 million were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mgmt As.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. 9,620 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $1.15M were sold by Dumais Michael R. 862 shares valued at $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72B for 16.06 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.03% or 63,708 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.26% or 39,905 shares. First Manhattan Company accumulated 644,581 shares. Grassi Mgmt has invested 1.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mcrae Capital Mngmt has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Soroban Cap Prtnrs Lp has invested 13.72% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 9,143 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 11,498 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Ltd Partnership holds 2.35% or 188,126 shares in its portfolio. 105,916 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com. 33,468 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.29% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cincinnati Financial reported 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 8,668 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 566,840 are owned by Polar Llp.