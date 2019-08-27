Mcdaniel Terry & Co Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Ooma (NYSE:OOMA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ooma has $20.5 highest and $20 lowest target. $20.25’s average target is 65.98% above currents $12.2 stock price. Ooma had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) rating on Wednesday, March 6. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $20.5 target. See Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) latest ratings:

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $20 New Target: $20.5 Maintain

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 0.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,414 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Mcdaniel Terry & Co holds 379,978 shares with $44.82M value, down from 383,392 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 3.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW

More notable recent Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ooma Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:OOMA – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ooma to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Ooma’s (NYSE:OOMA) 81% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Ooma, Inc.’s (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 1,178 shares traded. Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has declined 16.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical OOMA News: 05/03/2018 – OOMA AGREES TO BUY VOXTER, PROVIDER OF ADVANCED UCAAS SOLUTIONS; 06/03/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.73 TO $0.85; 21/05/2018 – Ooma Introduces the Ooma Butterfleye, A Smart Video Security Camera with Facial Recognition, Offline Recording and More; 22/05/2018 – Ooma 1Q Rev $30.2M; 06/03/2018 – OOMA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $30.2 MLN, UP 10% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ooma Sees 1Q Rev $29.5M-$30M; 03/04/2018 – Ooma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Apr. 10; 22/05/2018 – Ooma 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 05/03/2018 – OOMA AGREES TO BUY VOXTER, NO TERMS; 14/03/2018 – Ooma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company has market cap of $252.54 million. The firm offers Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small businesses; and Business Promoter, a service that helps businesses generate new customer leads. It currently has negative earnings. Ooma Office consists of an on-premise appliance and an Ooma Linx end-point device, which wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones to the userÂ’s high-speed Internet connection.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.94% above currents $136.68 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 40,391 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Co (Wy) invested in 0.1% or 643 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 36,228 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thornburg Mngmt stated it has 16,757 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Sather Fincl Gp Inc has invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd owns 41,573 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11.11M shares. Zuckerman Invest Gp Ltd invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mgmt Va holds 1,700 shares. Reik & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.47% or 14,536 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company invested in 4.55% or 16.55M shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 43,529 shares. Cidel Asset Incorporated invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.